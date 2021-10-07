2,586 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $1,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.87 and its 200 day moving average is $115.41. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,360,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total value of $281,737.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,148 shares of company stock worth $16,256,078. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

