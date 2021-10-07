2,715 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,953,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $684,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $856,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autoliv alerts:

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $87.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $74.53 and a one year high of $108.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.