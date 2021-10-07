$288.95 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will announce $288.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $279.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 217,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,485. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

