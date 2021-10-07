$289.00 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) will report sales of $289.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $284.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.40 million. Camden Property Trust posted sales of $265.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 11.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $140.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

NYSE:CPT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.10. 423,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $86.78 and a one year high of $154.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock worth $12,826,682. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

