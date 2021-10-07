$29.65 Million in Sales Expected for Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to announce sales of $29.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.30 million and the lowest is $28.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $113.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $115.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.95 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $136.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 83.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,101,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.15. 39,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $42.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.07%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

