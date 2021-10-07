$292.60 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce sales of $292.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.30 million and the lowest is $290.20 million. NuVasive reported sales of $295.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.54.

Shares of NuVasive stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,263. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,974.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in NuVasive by 13.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth about $587,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

