$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.57 billion. Fidelity National Information Services posted sales of $3.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year sales of $13.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 68.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth $326,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,523,000 after buying an additional 562,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,971,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,330,000 after buying an additional 101,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,912. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 866.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

