$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) will post sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.81 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 28,864 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.18. 292,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,451. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $105.01 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.