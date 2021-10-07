$3.96 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $3.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.09 billion and the lowest is $3.90 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $3.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $15.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.30 billion to $15.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.28 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 26.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 103,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 329,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.26. 1,887,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

