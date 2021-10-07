$31.81 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report sales of $31.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.50 billion. Centene posted sales of $29.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $125.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $124.01 billion to $129.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $130.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $125.19 billion to $138.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,372,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,722. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $75.59.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 695.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

