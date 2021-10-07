32,555 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,442,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 131,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 371,451 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,665,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,614,000 after purchasing an additional 115,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,265,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,367,000 after purchasing an additional 90,033 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

