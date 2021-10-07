$33.45 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post sales of $33.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $34.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $133.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.15 million to $135.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

DLNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 62,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

