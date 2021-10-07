3,516 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Purchased by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 139,008 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 491,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,783 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 117,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.93 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.92 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

