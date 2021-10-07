3,860 Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Acquired by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.30. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.