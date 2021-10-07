3,961 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $1,393,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Welltower by 7.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 87,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welltower by 17.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.70.

NYSE WELL opened at $83.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

