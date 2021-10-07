3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Lowered to $182.00 at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Argus upped their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3M from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.38.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $178.40 on Monday. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.91. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in 3M by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 23,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in 3M by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

