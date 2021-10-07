49,998 Shares in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.65% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.74 on Thursday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

