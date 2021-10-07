4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Short Interest Update

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the August 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 158,641 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 831,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,017,000 after purchasing an additional 452,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.10. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,479. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $704.39 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

