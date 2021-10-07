55I LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $6,143,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $112,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 790,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,997,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter worth $140,000.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45.

