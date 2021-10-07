55I LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

55I LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 201.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,963 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CSX by 1,629.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $10,309,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

