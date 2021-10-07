55I LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 63.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

