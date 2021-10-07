55I LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

55I LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $87.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

