55I LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,636.2% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 128,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.