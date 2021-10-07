$59.00 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $59.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.99 million. Benefitfocus reported sales of $63.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.54 million to $260.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $255.88 million, with estimates ranging from $249.13 million to $263.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, CFO Alpana Wegner sold 2,354 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $28,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,731.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Benefitfocus by 104.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,789. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $360.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

