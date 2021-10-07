$684.73 Million in Sales Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce sales of $684.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.50 million and the highest is $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services reported sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:WST traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $417.72. 368,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $440.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

