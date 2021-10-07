69,999 Shares in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Purchased by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter worth about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $973,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANZU opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.68.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

