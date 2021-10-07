$72.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will announce sales of $72.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.91 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $273.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.69 billion to $285.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $284.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $264.22 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

XOM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,501,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.31. The company has a market cap of $256.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

