7,700 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $186.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.22 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.44.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

