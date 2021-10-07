81,077 Shares in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) Acquired by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 81,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,067,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 97,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,821,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jaws Spitfire Acquisition alerts:

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition stock opened at $8.37 on Thursday. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.