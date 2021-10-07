$869.06 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will announce $869.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $871.00 million and the lowest is $867.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,112,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 68,736 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nielsen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nielsen in the second quarter valued at $247,000.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 102,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Nielsen has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

