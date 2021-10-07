888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of EIHDF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. 1,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,996. 888 has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

