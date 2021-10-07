$898.85 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report $898.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $897.06 million and the highest is $902.10 million. Plexus posted sales of $913.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $92.00 on Thursday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.