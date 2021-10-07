89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.14.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,474. The company has a current ratio of 23.82, a quick ratio of 23.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $371.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.20. 89bio has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in 89bio during the second quarter worth about $2,809,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in 89bio by 6.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 89bio by 4.8% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,965,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after acquiring an additional 229,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 89bio by 1.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 89bio by 5.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

