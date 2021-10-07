$924.49 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) will post sales of $924.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $826.48 million. Cabot reported sales of $659.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cabot.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

CBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 88,607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cabot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cabot by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $1,396,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.50. 2,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. Cabot has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

