9,591 Shares in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after buying an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after buying an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after buying an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,102,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,048,000 after buying an additional 147,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.38. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. Analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

