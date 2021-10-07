Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 61,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

PPLT opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.99. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.48.

