Abulaba Market Cap Achieves $8,183.56 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded up 74.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $8,183.56 and $81.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Abulaba has traded up 117.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Abulaba alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00049155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00224508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00103314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abulaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abulaba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.