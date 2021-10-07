Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Update

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 757,900 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 939,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $4.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics will post -7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

