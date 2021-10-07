Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.63.

NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $173.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 247,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $437,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 52,872 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

