Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $195.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $204.00.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acuity Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,642 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Acuity Brands worth $21,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.09.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.