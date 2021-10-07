Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $212.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $183.21.

Shares of AYI opened at $195.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

