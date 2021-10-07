Adam Chase Sells 1,000 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $101,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Chase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $115,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of Chase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $115,510.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 15.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chase during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Chase by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 166,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chase by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chase by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

