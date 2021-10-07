Adam Crystal Sells 15,000 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $681,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $44.71 on Thursday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,184,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 262,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

