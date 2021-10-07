Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Update

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 203,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the second quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

AE traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.43. 3,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,014. The firm has a market cap of $138.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.74 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 1.24%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

