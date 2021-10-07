Adams Street Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 235,699 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,000. UiPath makes up 3.3% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,517,000. Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,986,000. Finally, Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,733,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised UiPath to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on UiPath from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.19.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. 41,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,592. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.67. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

