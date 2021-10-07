Adams Street Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,012 Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Adams Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Stitch Fix makes up approximately 0.2% of Adams Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,037 shares of company stock worth $11,409,632. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Shares of SFIX stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.71. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -48.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.