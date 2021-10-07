Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of AHEXY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 22,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,439. Adecco Group has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a positive return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adecco Group will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

