ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 76.73% and a negative net margin of 126.67%.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

ADMA stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.11.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 350,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $434,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,341,949 shares of company stock worth $3,015,016 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 334.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 147,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 113,797 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth about $1,603,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 227,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment comprises of the immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

