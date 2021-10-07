Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Position Lowered by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC lessened its position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 56.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $6,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $38.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.50. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.