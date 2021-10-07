Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is riding on strong momentum across semiconductor equipment and, telecom and networking spaces. Further, rising investment in foundry/logic and NAND memory is contributing well to the company’s semiconductor revenues. Strong shipment of eVoS evaluation units is another positive. Further, rising RF design wins remains a tailwind. Furthermore, positive contributions from Artesyn buyout are tailwinds. Solid 5G investments are also benefiting the company. Growing traction across enterprise computing customers and prospects related to 5G are likely to remain key levers in the near term. However, coronavirus headwinds are concerns. Further, weak momentum across data centers and sluggish demand for critical care equipment and elective care applications are overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $66.09 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,974,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.